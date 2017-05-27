UK terror threat reduced from critical to severe

Live updates: Two more arrests in Manchester terror probe
Police say 11 suspects aged between 18 and 44 are in custody in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- Two men were arrested in a raid on Cheetham Hill property on Saturday morning
- One man was arrested in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Friday morning
- A 44-year-old man was arrested in Rusholme on Friday evening
- The brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi is among those being held
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested but released without charge
- Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
- He added the investigation had made "immense" progress
- Armed police are guarding the streets and 1,000 officers are on standby amid fears of another terror attack over the Bank Holiday weekend
- Ariana Grande, whose concert the bomb went off at, has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert