BA passengers now facing missing baggage ordeal

British Airways passengers already facing delays after a computer glitch are also being hit with missing baggage issues.

One man caught up in the ordeal, which grounded scores of flights on Saturday, said the airline had lost his and dozens of other passengers' bags.

Terry Page said on arrival at Terminal 5 he and "about 50" others were told BA did not know where the bags were - and were hoping they would receive them on Monday.

"They said nothing," Mr Page claimed. "It's affected so many people.

"An 80-year-old lady was standing around waiting for announcements, et cetera - and she fell over.

"We helped her up and she said 'I'm just so tired'.

"There was a lady with her baby stranded, it was awful. It's been a terrible, terrible day."

Musician Charles Trippy, bassist with US rock band We The Kings, complained to BA via Twitter that his instrument was missing.

The band are on the bill at the Slam Dunk Music Festival, which has shows in Leeds on Sunday and Hatfield on Monday.

Trippy tweeted: "Dear @British_Airways please find my bass. It's getting frustrating that you don't know where it is. I kinda need it for work. No big deal".