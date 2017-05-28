Advertisement

British Airways delays continue as flights slowly start to resume

British Airways has said it plans to operate a "near normal schedule" after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.

Here is the latest:

  • The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
  • Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
  • BA said most flights would resume on Sunday but advised passengers to check first
  • But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
  • In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
Corbyn 'changes travel plans due to BA flight disruption'

Jeremy Corbyn was due to fly to Glasgow after appearing on ITV Peston on Sunday Credit: ITV/Peston on Sunday

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's election campaign trail plans have been affected by British Airways' flight disruption.

Mr Corbyn changed his original plans to fly to Glasgow due to ongoing flight delays and cancellation caused by theairline's IT system crash.

Instead he travelled north by train after an interview on ITV's Peston On Sunday programme.

It meant he had to cancel a planned afternoon campaign stop in the city but it said to be going ahead with a rally in the evening.

A Labour source said: "As a result of flight disruption Jeremy decided to travel by train to ensure he could be in Glasgow this evening."

