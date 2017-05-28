Corbyn 'changes travel plans due to BA flight disruption'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's election campaign trail plans have been affected by British Airways' flight disruption.

Mr Corbyn changed his original plans to fly to Glasgow due to ongoing flight delays and cancellation caused by theairline's IT system crash.

Instead he travelled north by train after an interview on ITV's Peston On Sunday programme.

It meant he had to cancel a planned afternoon campaign stop in the city but it said to be going ahead with a rally in the evening.

A Labour source said: "As a result of flight disruption Jeremy decided to travel by train to ensure he could be in Glasgow this evening."