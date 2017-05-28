Advertisement

Manchester bombing: Fresh arrests as police carry out raids

Counter-terror police have made fresh arrests in connection to the Manchester suicide bombing as officers raided addresses across the city.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were detained on suspicion of terror offences.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Officers have carried out searches in Old Trafford, Moss Side, Rusholme and Gorton
  • The Home Secretary has said members of attacker Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large
  • Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack
  • 13 suspects are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Thousands of runners turned out for the Great Manchester Runner
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Manchester bombing: 19-year-old man arrested

Police at the scene of searches in Rusholme on Sunday. Credit: ITV News

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing.

It follows searches at addresses in Gorton and Rusholme on Sunday evening and takes the number of people arrested in connection with the attack to 15, of which 13 men remain in custody.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Officers carrying out searches at addresses in Gorton and Rusholme this evening have arrested a 19-year-old man at the Gorton address on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act."

Earlier, a 25-year-old man was arrested in the Old Trafford area and searches were taking place in Moss Side.

