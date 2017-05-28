More than 50 injured in attack still being treated

Live updates: CCTV shows bomber on way to launch attack
Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack.
Detectives are now trying to piece together Salman Abedi's movements from 18 May when he returned to the UK through to when he carried out May 22's deadly attack.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- 11 suspects aged between 18 and 44 are in custody in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people
- The brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi is among those being held
- There are reports his cousin is also among those arrested
- A 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34 were arrested but released without charge
- Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer Mark Rowley said police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the attack
- Armed police are guarding the streets and 1,000 officers are on standby amid fears of another terror attack over the Bank Holiday weekend
- The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
- Ariana Grande, whose concert the bomb went off at, has vowed to return to Manchester to perform at a fundraising concert