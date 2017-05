Thousands of British Airways passengers left stranded after a global IT crash caused chaos are hoping to get on flights from Heathrow on Sunday.

The airline has said it plans to operate the "majority of services" from the airport after the IT meltdown led to flight cancellations at both Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday.

Departure boards showed BA flights departing from Heathrow early on Sunday, but several flights were cancelled.

A Heathrow spokesman said "delays and cancellations of British Airways flights are expected".

The airport has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have already rebooked their flights.