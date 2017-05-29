BA chief apologises 'profusely' for passenger hardship

British Airways delays enter third day
British Airways passengers are facing a third day of travel disruption after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.
Here is the latest:
- The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
- Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
- BA said most flights would resume on Monday but advised passengers to check first
- But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
- In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
- Experts predict compensation costs could top £100 million
- Computer blackout blamed on "power supply issue" and is not thought to be the result of a cyber attack