Advertisement

  1. National

British Airways delays enter third day

British Airways passengers are facing a third day of travel disruption after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.

Here is the latest:

  • The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
  • Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
  • BA said most flights would resume on Monday but advised passengers to check first
  • But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
  • In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
  • Experts predict compensation costs could top £100 million
  • Computer blackout blamed on "power supply issue" and is not thought to be the result of a cyber attack
View all 12 updates ›

BA chief apologises 'profusely' for passenger hardship

BA Play video

The Chief Executive of British Airways has apologised "profusely" to passengers who experienced "hardship" over the weekend as flights were cancelled after an IT glitch.

Alex Cruz denied the outsourcing of British Airways jobs was to blame for a "catastrophic" IT failure that brought the airline's operations to a halt.

He further offered assurances that no customer data or any list, including terror watch lists, had been compromised by the glitch.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
British Airways delays enter third day

More on this story