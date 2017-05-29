Advertisement

British Airways delays enter third day

British Airways passengers are facing a third day of travel disruption after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.

Here is the latest:

  • The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
  • Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
  • BA said most flights would resume on Monday but advised passengers to check first
  • But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
  • In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
  • Experts predict compensation costs could top £100 million
  • Computer blackout blamed on "power supply issue" and is not thought to be the result of a cyber attack
More Heathrow cancellations cause travel chaos

Passengers slept on the floor of Heathrow Airport on Sunday night. Credit: ITV News

Travellers face more cancellations at Heathrow on the third day of disruption since the IT glitch.

Display boards showed some flights cancelled, including planes to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The other cancellations were domestic flights to Glasgow, Aberdeen, Manchester, Leeds Bradford and Dublin.

While a number of weary-looking passengers filled the benches by departures, for the majority check-in seemed to be going smoothly.

All passengers whose flights have been cancelled should not travel to the airport unless they have already rebooked onto another flight. Passengers looking to re-book flights should go to BA.com.

We have mobilised additional Heathrow colleagues to assist passengers at the terminals and give out free water and snacks. We are working hard with British Airways to reunite passengers with their bags as soon as possible.

We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys have been affected.

– BA
