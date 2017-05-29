Manchester attack: Hundreds attend vigil one week on

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase
Detectives want to find out what happened to this suitcase that Salman Abedi was seen carrying on the day of the attack.
It comes as fresh raids were carried out in Manchester, Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea.
Here is the latest on the investigation:
- 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
- Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
- MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
- Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
- The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe