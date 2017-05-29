Advertisement

  1. National

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase

Detectives want to find out what happened to this suitcase that Salman Abedi was seen carrying on the day of the attack.

It comes as fresh raids were carried out in Manchester, Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
  • MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
  • Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
View all 177 updates ›

Manchester attack: Hundreds attend vigil one week on

manc_applause Play video

Hundreds of people have paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing, exactly one week on from the attack.

People filled Manchester's St Ann's Square, which has become an unofficial memorial site for the 22 people killed and more than 100 injured in the blast, and stood in quiet contemplation, then at the time of the explosion they broke into applause.

The vigil came as anti-terror police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the deadly attack.

  1. Read more
  2. 177 updates
Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase

More on this story