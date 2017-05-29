Advertisement

Manchester bombing: Fresh arrests as police carry out raids

Counter-terror police have made fresh arrests in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing as officers raided addresses across the city.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were detained on suspicion of terror offences.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Officers have carried out searches in Old Trafford, Moss Side, Rusholme and Gorton
  • The Home Secretary has said members of attacker Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large
  • Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack
  • 13 suspects are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Thousands of runners turned out for the Great Manchester Runner
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Manchester bombing: 23-year-old man arrested

There has been an increased police presence across the country since the attack. Credit: PA

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing.

The man was arrested on suspicion of terror offences in the early hours of Monday morning at an address in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex.

A total of 16 people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two people have been released without charge, but 14 men remain in custody for questioning.

