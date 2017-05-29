Manchester bombing: 23-year-old man arrested

Manchester bombing: Fresh arrests as police carry out raids
Counter-terror police have made fresh arrests in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing as officers raided addresses across the city.
On Sunday, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were detained on suspicion of terror offences.
Here are the latest developments:
- Officers have carried out searches in Old Trafford, Moss Side, Rusholme and Gorton
- The Home Secretary has said members of attacker Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large
- Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack
- 13 suspects are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
- Thousands of runners turned out for the Great Manchester Runner
- The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe