Manchester bombing: Two homes searched

Manchester bombing: Fresh arrests as police carry out raids
Counter-terror police have made a fresh arrest in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing.
On Monday a 23-year-old man was detained on suspicion of terror offences in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, while police raided addresses in Chester and Manchester.
Here are the latest developments:
- Officers carried out searches in Old Trafford, Moss Side, Rusholme and Gorton on Sunday
- The Home Secretary has said members of attacker Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large
- Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack
- 14 suspects are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
- Thousands of runners turned out for the Great Manchester Run
- The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe