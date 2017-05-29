Advertisement

Manchester bombing: Fresh arrests as police carry out raids

Counter-terror police have made a fresh arrest in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing.

On Monday a 23-year-old man was detained on suspicion of terror offences in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, while police raided addresses in Chester and Manchester.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Officers carried out searches in Old Trafford, Moss Side, Rusholme and Gorton on Sunday
  • The Home Secretary has said members of attacker Salman Abedi's terror network could still be at large
  • Police have released CCTV images of the Manchester suicide bomber on the night of the attack
  • 14 suspects are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Thousands of runners turned out for the Great Manchester Run
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Manchester bombing: Two homes searched

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea in connection with the attack. Credit: PA

Two properties are being searched in Manchester and Chester in connection with the suicide attack following an Ariana Grande Concert.

The Manchester property being searched is in the Whalley Range area of the city.

Police gave no further details on the search of the Chester home.

No arrests have been made and the searches are ongoing.

News of the searches come after a 23-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, in connection with the attack.

