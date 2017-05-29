Third day of travel chaos for Heathrow BA passengers

British Airways delays continue as flights slowly start to resume
British Airways has said it plans to operate a "near normal schedule" after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.
Here is the latest:
- The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
- Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
- BA said most flights would resume on Sunday but advised passengers to check first
- But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
- In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage