British Airways delays continue as flights slowly start to resume

British Airways has said it plans to operate a "near normal schedule" after an IT crash plunged many passengers into Bank Holiday weekend travel chaos.

  • The global glitch on Saturday affected thousands of passengers worldwide
  • Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
  • BA said most flights would resume on Sunday but advised passengers to check first
  • But experts warned it could take days for full services to resume
  • In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
Third day of travel chaos for Heathrow BA passengers

Delays and disruption at Heathrow on Sunday. Credit: ITV News

British Airways passengers are facing a third day of travel chaos at Heathrow as the airline continues to deal with the aftermath of a global IT crash.

Both Heathrow and Gatwick airports have warned travellers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airports.

BA said it will run a full schedule at Gatwick and intends to operate a full long-haul schedule and a "high proportion" of its short-haul programme on Monday.

The airline said it was continuing to make "good progress" in recovering from the worldwide IT glitch that grounded scores of planes, leaving thousands of passengers grounded.

