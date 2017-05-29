Third day of travel chaos for Heathrow BA passengers

British Airways passengers are facing a third day of travel chaos at Heathrow as the airline continues to deal with the aftermath of a global IT crash.

Both Heathrow and Gatwick airports have warned travellers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airports.

BA said it will run a full schedule at Gatwick and intends to operate a full long-haul schedule and a "high proportion" of its short-haul programme on Monday.

The airline said it was continuing to make "good progress" in recovering from the worldwide IT glitch that grounded scores of planes, leaving thousands of passengers grounded.