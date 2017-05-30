British Airways to resume full flight schedule

Advertisement

British Airways resumes full flight schedule

British Airways has said it will operate a full flight schedule from both Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in days after a global IT crash caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and delayed.

However, the airline admitted a "significant number of customers" are still without their luggage following the disruption which began on Saturday. Here is the latest:

  • The global glitch on Saturday affected 75,000 passengers worldwide
  • Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
  • In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
  • Experts predict compensation costs could top £100 million
  • Computer blackout blamed on "power supply issue" and is not thought to be the result of a cyber attack
Some 75,000 passengers were affected by the IT crash. Credit: PA

However, the airline admitted a "significant number of customers" are still without their luggage following the disruption which began on Saturday and affected 75,000 passengers.

On Monday night, BA posted an update on its website saying: "We are continuing to make good progress in reuniting bags with customers around the world who were affected by the major IT systems failure on Saturday.

"Although we have already flown many bags to the correct airport, there is still some work to do and we know there are still significant numbers of customers who are yet to receive their luggage.

"We are very sorry for the frustration this situation is causing at a very busy time of year for holidays."

Earlier on Monday, BA's chief executive said the outsourcing of jobs was not to blame for a "catastrophic" IT failure.

Alex Cruz apologised "profusely" for the hardship caused to customers and insisted a similar incident would never happen again.

