British Airways to resume full flight schedule

British Airways has said it will operate a full flight schedule from both Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in days after a global IT crash caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and delayed.

However, the airline admitted a "significant number of customers" are still without their luggage following the disruption which began on Saturday and affected 75,000 passengers.

On Monday night, BA posted an update on its website saying: "We are continuing to make good progress in reuniting bags with customers around the world who were affected by the major IT systems failure on Saturday.

"Although we have already flown many bags to the correct airport, there is still some work to do and we know there are still significant numbers of customers who are yet to receive their luggage.

"We are very sorry for the frustration this situation is causing at a very busy time of year for holidays."

Earlier on Monday, BA's chief executive said the outsourcing of jobs was not to blame for a "catastrophic" IT failure.

Alex Cruz apologised "profusely" for the hardship caused to customers and insisted a similar incident would never happen again.