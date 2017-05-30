British Airways to resume full flight schedule

British Airways resumes full flight schedule
British Airways has said it will operate a full flight schedule from both Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in days after a global IT crash caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and delayed.
However, the airline admitted a "significant number of customers" are still without their luggage following the disruption which began on Saturday. Here is the latest:
- The global glitch on Saturday affected 75,000 passengers worldwide
- Many passengers missed flights or their planes were grounded
- In addition to delays, some passengers reported the airline had also lost their luggage
- Experts predict compensation costs could top £100 million
- Computer blackout blamed on "power supply issue" and is not thought to be the result of a cyber attack