Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase as station reopens

Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened a week after the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The reopening of the station comes just hours after a vigil was held in Manchester city centre for the attack, and a day after police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the attack.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
  • MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
  • Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Manchester Victoria station reopens after terror attack

The emergency services at Manchester Victoria following the attack. Credit: PA

