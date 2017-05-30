Advertisement

Manchester bomber: Police appeal to find suitcase as station reopens

Manchester Victoria railway station has reopened a week after the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left more than 100 injured.

The reopening of the station comes just hours after a vigil was held in Manchester city centre for the victims of the attack, and a day after police appealed for information about a blue suitcase bomber Salman Abedi was carrying on the day of the attack.

Here is the latest on the investigation:

  • 14 men are in custody in connection with the bombing, which killed 22 people
  • Detectives have also been searching a landfill site in Bury in connection with the attack
  • MI5 has launched two inquiries into 'missed warnings' over the Manchester bomber
  • Of the more than 100 injured, 50 remain in hospital
  • The UK's terror threat has now been reduced from critical to severe
Military aid to police dropping after terror threat lowered

The military bolstered security at key locations as the national terror threat was raised to critical. Credit: PA

The military presence on British streets is being gradually stood down after being employed across the Bank Holiday weekend in the wake of last week's Manchester suicide bomb attack.

Servicemen and women had been sent to key sites, freeing up armed officers to enhance security elsewhere, as part of Operation Temperer.

The reduction of the UK terror threat level from critical to severe means they will be stood down.

The Metropolitan Police said the military support will be phased out over the next three days, while confirming the "extra police resources" used over the extended weekend have been stood down.

