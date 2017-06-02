Man arrested in connection to Paris terror attacks

A man has been arrested in Belgium in relation to the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

The 31-year-old man, named as Yassine A, was charged with terrorist murders and being a lead member of a terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors gave no further details on how he was related to the attacks.

Some 129 people were killed and dozens left injured after coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, the Saint-Denis Stadium as well as cafes and bars across the city.