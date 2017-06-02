May: Labour does not believe in controlled immigration

Theresa May has said the Conservatives are "committed" to bringing net migration down to "the tens of thousands" while criticising Labour's policy on the issue.

Reaffirming the Tory manifesto pledge to reduce migration levels to below 100,000 by the year 2022, Mrs May said she is committed to bringing the numbers down "as soon as we can".

Mrs May added: "We know the impact that immigration, when it's uncontrolled, can have on people. Particularly people at the lower end of the income scale".

During a visit to Doncaster, the Prime Minister criticised her opposition by saying that Labour "does not believe in controlling immigration".

Labour's manifesto states they believe in "fair rules and reasonable management of migration" and will not make "false promises" on numbers.