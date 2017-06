Reports have emerged of witnesses to the incident at London Bridge saying that they had seen "people being stabbed".

Will Orton, 25, who was in the nearby Sheaf pub told the Press Association: "there was panic" as people who had seen what was happening outside had flooded into the pub in a panic.

He said: "People were coming inside and saying they had witnessed people being stabbed. They had seen and witnessed people being stabbed.

"It seemed like it was happening immediately outside the entrance."