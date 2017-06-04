A timeline of the London Bridge terror attack

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks
- Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
- Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
- At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
- At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
- Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
- Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
- The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
- At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
- A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
- Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday