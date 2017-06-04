A timeline of the London Bridge terror attack

Commentary by Julie Etchingham

A look at the timeline of the London Bridge terror attack in which seven people were killed and at least 48 injured.

At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes.

At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene. Officers also attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market.

Within eight minutes from the start of the attack, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen.