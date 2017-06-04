Advertisement

  1. National

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
View all 53 updates ›

A timeline of the London Bridge terror attack

timeline Play video

Commentary by Julie Etchingham

A look at the timeline of the London Bridge terror attack in which seven people were killed and at least 48 injured.

At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes.

At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene. Officers also attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market.

Within eight minutes from the start of the attack, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen.

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

More on this story