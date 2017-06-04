Twelve detained in connection with London terror attack

Twelve people have been arrested in Barking, east London, in connection with the London Bridge attack, the Metropolitan Police Service said.

At least four police vans were stationed behind a cordon outside the Elizabeth Fry flats in King's Road, Barking, and residents reported hearing bangs on Sunday morning.

Some neighbours said a photograph of one of the attackers resembled a man who lived in one of the flats.

More than five hours after the first arrests, a woman in a burka was led into a police van parked outside the flats.

It then drove away with sirens blazing, followed by three other vans.