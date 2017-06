A British Transport Police officer who responded to calls for help from the public during the London attacks has reportedly been "stabbed".

The officer was on duty and one of the first on the scene when he was injured during the terrorist incident in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

The BTP confirmed the officer "received injuries to his head, face and leg, which, at this time, are believed to be serious but not life threatening".

The officer is being treated in a central London hospital and his family have been informed and are with him.