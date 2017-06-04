Advertisement

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister has returned to Downing Street to chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency meeting and national General Election campaigning has been suspended
Corbyn 'shocked and horrified' by London attacks

Jeremy Corbyn said he was "shocked and horrified" by Saturday night's van and knife attacks in central London.

The Labour leader praised the efforts of the "brilliant paramedics, ambulance crews and fire service crews" in their response to the "dreadful terrorist attack".

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "We won't be campaigning nationally during today but we'll be resuming later on because I think it's important to give a message that democracy must prevail.

"If we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process then we all lose."

