Corbyn 'shocked and horrified' by London attacks

Jeremy Corbyn said he was "shocked and horrified" by Saturday night's van and knife attacks in central London.

The Labour leader praised the efforts of the "brilliant paramedics, ambulance crews and fire service crews" in their response to the "dreadful terrorist attack".

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "We won't be campaigning nationally during today but we'll be resuming later on because I think it's important to give a message that democracy must prevail.

"If we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process then we all lose."