Advertisement

  1. National

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister has returned to Downing Street to chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency meeting and national General Election campaigning has been suspended
View all 49 updates ›

Met chief: London attack death toll has risen to seven

dicksot Play video

The number of fatalities from Saturday night's van and knife attack in London has been raised to seven, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

Describing the London Bridge terror attack as "appalling and tragic", she added that it was "something we hoped we would not see again".

"It is clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary.

"I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this dreadful attack and I am sure helped to save lives."

  1. Read more
  2. 49 updates
Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

More on this story