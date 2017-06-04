Met chief: London attack death toll has risen to seven

The number of fatalities from Saturday night's van and knife attack in London has been raised to seven, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

Describing the London Bridge terror attack as "appalling and tragic", she added that it was "something we hoped we would not see again".

"It is clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary.

"I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this dreadful attack and I am sure helped to save lives."