Conservatives have suspended their national campaigning for the General Election in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

A senior party spokesman said national events were being suspended on Sunday and a decision on further campaigning would be taken later in the day.

It is the second time the campaign for the June 8 poll has been interrupted by atrocities, following a three day pause after the suicide bomb attack in Manchester.

The Tory spokesman said: "The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge."