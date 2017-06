Eyewitnesses to the ongoing incident in London Bridge have told ITV News that they "heard gunshots" shortly after they saw armed police run into a restaurant in the area.

Speaking to ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker at the scene Luke Smith said he heard "three gunshots".

He said: "I seen armed police at the corner of the restaurant and then was standing on a bollard when he saw armed police at the corner by a restaurant and then about ten seconds afterwards they run in and that's when I heard the three gunshots."

Mr Smith also shared video footage he took at the scene in which what sound like gunshots can be heard.