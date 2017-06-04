Advertisement

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
Four police officers injured in London terror attack

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, near the scene of last night's terror attack. Credit: PA

Four police officers were injured in Saturday's terror attack in central London, ITV News has been told.

Ken Marsh, the Chairman of the Police Federation for the Metropolitan Police, said one officer, who was not on duty at the time, was stabbed and is in a serious but non-life threatening condition in hospital.

Two other Met Police officers are walking wounded.

A fourth officer, from the British Transport Police, is also in hospital with stab wounds.

Mr Marsh declined to say which hospitals the injured officers are being treated in.

