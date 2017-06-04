Four police officers injured in London terror attack

Four police officers were injured in Saturday's terror attack in central London, ITV News has been told.

Ken Marsh, the Chairman of the Police Federation for the Metropolitan Police, said one officer, who was not on duty at the time, was stabbed and is in a serious but non-life threatening condition in hospital.

Two other Met Police officers are walking wounded.

A fourth officer, from the British Transport Police, is also in hospital with stab wounds.

Mr Marsh declined to say which hospitals the injured officers are being treated in.