Advertisement

  1. National

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
View all 68 updates ›

London Bridge station will reopen on Monday

Flowers have been left at the exits of London Bridge station following the attacl Credit: Ik Aldama/DPA/PA

London Bridge station reopen on Monday, it has been confirmed.

It follows the London terror attack in which seven people were killed and another 48 injured on Saturday night.

Passengers have been advised there will be an exit only system in place from 5am and this will remain in place until the police cordon is lifted.

Network Rail have asked passengers to "avoid" the station during the morning peak if at all possible though as "disruption is expected owing to the restricted access".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 68 updates
May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

More on this story