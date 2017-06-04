London Bridge station will reopen on Monday

London Bridge station reopen on Monday, it has been confirmed.

It follows the London terror attack in which seven people were killed and another 48 injured on Saturday night.

Passengers have been advised there will be an exit only system in place from 5am and this will remain in place until the police cordon is lifted.

Network Rail have asked passengers to "avoid" the station during the morning peak if at all possible though as "disruption is expected owing to the restricted access".