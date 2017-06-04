Advertisement

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
London Bridge terrorists shot in hail of bullets

Police fired an "unprecedented" 50 bullets to kill the three London Bridge terrorists because they believed the attackers were wearing suicide belts, the country's head of counter-terrorism said.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a member of the public also received a gunshot wound in the hail of bullets from the eight officers.

Mr Rowley said: "Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons.

"Whilst this will be subject to an investigation by the IPCC, our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds - in the region of 50 bullets - were fired by those eight officers.

"The three attackers were shot dead.

"The situation these officers were confronted with was critical - a matter of life and death - three armed men wearing what appeared to be suicide belts."

Mr Rowley added: "As the officers confronted a terrorist, a member of the public also suffered a gunshot wound.

"Although the injuries are not critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention."

