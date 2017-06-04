May: General Election will go ahead on Thursday

Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday despite last night's terror attacks in London.

As she revealed that many of the 48 people injured have "life-threatening" injuries, the prime minister condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks, saying: "We are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism."

Speaking in Downing Street, Mrs May revealed that police have disrupted five "credible plots" since the Westminster attack in March.

She said: "Since the emergence of the threats from Islamist inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public. But it is time to say enough is enough.

"As a mark of respect, the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead on Thursday."