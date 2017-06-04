Advertisement

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
May: General Election will go ahead on Thursday

Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday despite last night's terror attacks in London.

As she revealed that many of the 48 people injured have "life-threatening" injuries, the prime minister condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks, saying: "We are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism."

Speaking in Downing Street, Mrs May revealed that police have disrupted five "credible plots" since the Westminster attack in March.

She said: "Since the emergence of the threats from Islamist inspired terrorism, our country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public. But it is time to say enough is enough.

"As a mark of respect, the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead on Thursday."

