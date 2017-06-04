Advertisement

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
Police release further details on terror arrests

Police have been searching properties in London following Saturday nigh's attack Credit: ITV News

The Metropolitan Police have released details of 12 arrests made at two properties earlier today in the wake of the London terror attack.

One of those originally detained following the search of properties in Barking, east London, has since been released without charge but the other 11 remain in custody under the terrorism act.

  • A 38-year-old woman was arrested from what police refer to as "address one"
  • Six women: aged 49, 60, 19, 27, 24 and 53 were arrested at what police refer to as “address two”
  • Four men: aged 28, 52, 55 and 27 were arrested at what police refer to as “address two”
  • A fifth man, aged 55 was also arrested at what police refer to as “address two” but has since been released without charge.

Police also confirmed that they are still searching four other properties.

