May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
Queen attends church where prayers said for attack victims

The Queen attended a church service in Windsort.

The Queen attended church in Windsor on Sunday where prayers were said for those who lost their lives or were injured in the attack, Buckingham Palace has said

The Prince of Wales also attended church near Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

