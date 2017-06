Home Secretary Amber Rudd has condemned the 'terror incidents' in London Bridge and Borough Market as a "horrific attack in the heart of our capital city" which "targeted at people enjoying their evening with friends and family".

In a statement she said: "My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this incident.

"As ever, in difficult and traumatic circumstances, I am extremely proud of and thankful to our police and emergency services who responded so swiftly and those who will work tirelessly as the investigation into this appalling act continues."