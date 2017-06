London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is "appalled" by the "cowardly" terror in London Bridge and Borough Market in which killed six people were killed.

He said: "There are no words to describe the grief and the anger that our city will be feeling today.

"I'm appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would deliberately target innocent Londoners and bystanders enjoying their Saturday night."

He added: "There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists and I'm quite clear we'll never let them win nor we will allow them to cower our city or Londoners."