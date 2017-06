Scotland's First Minister has said her thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have "tragically lost their lives" in the London attack.

Six people have been killed and at least 48 injured following the "terrorist incident" in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Following the horrific terrorist attack in the centre of London last night, we are working closely with the UK Government and Police Scotland to monitor the situation.

"Later today I will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government's Resilience Committee.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives and with everyone who has been harmed or affected by these terrible incidents."

The Scottish National Party has also suspended election campaigning in the wake of the attack.