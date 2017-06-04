Advertisement

  1. National

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
View all 53 updates ›

Sunday Express journalist injured in terror attack

Geoff Ho was injured in Saturday night's terror attack in London. Credit: Facebook

The Business Editor of the Sunday Express, Geoff Ho, was injured in last night's terror attacks in central London, the newspaper's editor has confirmed.

In a statement, Martin Townsend said: "Geoff Ho is an absolutely first class reporter and a fine and decent man and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

"We are all hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

More on this story