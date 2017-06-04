White van which ploughed into pedestrians pictured

This is the white van which was driven at speed across London Bridge into pedestrians on Saturday night.

The vehicle, which had Hourly Van Hire written on the side, crashed into the pavement close to Southwark Cathedral.

After ploughing into pedestrians, three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Six innocent civilians were killed and another 48 injured.