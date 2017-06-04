Advertisement

Seven killed and more than 40 injured in London terror attacks

  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister has returned to Downing Street to chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency meeting and national General Election campaigning has been suspended
White van which ploughed into pedestrians pictured

Credit: Sanya Burgess

This is the white van which was driven at speed across London Bridge into pedestrians on Saturday night.

The vehicle, which had Hourly Van Hire written on the side, crashed into the pavement close to Southwark Cathedral.

After ploughing into pedestrians, three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Six innocent civilians were killed and another 48 injured.

