Advertisement

  1. National

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • Scotland Yard said officers shot dead three attackers
  • At 10.07pm, ambulance services were called to reports of a vehicle ploughing through pedestrians on London Bridge, arriving within six minutes
  • At 10.08pm, police were also called to the scene
  • Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksman
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing and unrelated, Scotland Yard said
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
View all 53 updates ›

'You can't break our spirit': Defiance after London attack

Following Saturday's terror attack in London in which six people were killed and at least 48 injured, some Londoners are determined not to let terror "break our spirit".

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

More on this story