London attack: Police search two homes in east London

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 21 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
Barriers put up to protect pedestrians on London bridges

The Met Police has boosted safety measures on London's bridges. Credit: ITV News

Barriers have been put up along a number of bridges across the River Thames in London to protect the public following Saturday night's terror attack.

The additional safety measures could be seen between the pavement and the road on Waterloo Bridge as well as Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge.

Terrorists ploughed into pedestrians on Waterloo Bridge on Saturday in a similar attack to the Westminster atrocity in March.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: "Our security and policing plans for events are being reviewed. The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges."

A barrier has been erected on Westminster Bridge. Credit: ITV News
A barrier separates pedestrians from traffic on Lambeth Bridge. Credit: Twitter / Esther Kezia
