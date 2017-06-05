Barriers put up to protect pedestrians on London bridges

Barriers have been put up along a number of bridges across the River Thames in London to protect the public following Saturday night's terror attack.

The additional safety measures could be seen between the pavement and the road on Waterloo Bridge as well as Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge.

Terrorists ploughed into pedestrians on Waterloo Bridge on Saturday in a similar attack to the Westminster atrocity in March.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: "Our security and policing plans for events are being reviewed. The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges."