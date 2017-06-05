Eiffel Tower goes dark in honour of London attack victims

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK
- Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
- Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
- A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
- Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
- The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
- At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
- On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
- Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday