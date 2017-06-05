Advertisement

London attack: Police 'know identities of London Bridge attackers'

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 21 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
Hospitals step up security in wake of terror attack

Security is being stepped up at some London hospitals. Credit: PA

Security across some hospitals is being tightened in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Guy's Hospital and St Thomas's Hospital are both operating with "enhanced security".

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust is also taking similar measures.

In a statement, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are operating with enhanced security, but services are running as normal.

"Please attend appointments as planned, but bring your appointment letter and photo ID. Allow more time to travel."

