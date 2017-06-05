Advertisement

London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists

Two of the three London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police have said inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.
  • Officers said Butt was known to security services, but there was no evidence of "attack planning"
  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
IPCC launch investigation into London Bridge attack

An armed police office stands guard near the scene on Saturday. Credit: PA

Police have launched an independent investigation into the fatal shootings that took place during the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday.

In a statement, they said: "The IPCC [Independent Police Complaints Commission] has a duty to investigate fatal police shootings and it is important to stress that we are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and no individual police officers are under investigation.

"We will examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the three attackers and the gunshot wounds sustained by a member of the public.

"We can confirm that 46 shots in total were fired by eight police officers - three officers from City of London Police and five from the Metropolitan Police Service.

"We are examining CCTV footage from within Borough Market which we believe shows the majority of the incident relevant to our investigation."

