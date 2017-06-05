IPCC launch investigation into London Bridge attack

Police have launched an independent investigation into the fatal shootings that took place during the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday.

In a statement, they said: "The IPCC [Independent Police Complaints Commission] has a duty to investigate fatal police shootings and it is important to stress that we are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and no individual police officers are under investigation.

"We will examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the three attackers and the gunshot wounds sustained by a member of the public.

"We can confirm that 46 shots in total were fired by eight police officers - three officers from City of London Police and five from the Metropolitan Police Service.

"We are examining CCTV footage from within Borough Market which we believe shows the majority of the incident relevant to our investigation."