London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists

Two of the three London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police have said inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.
  • Officers said Butt was known to security services, but there was no evidence of "attack planning"
  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • James McMullan is believed to be among the victims of the terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister told reporters
Londoners struggle to respond to terror attack

The attack in London Bridge has left many people struggling to find a meaningful way to respond.

Thousands joined a vigil near the attack site in a joint urge for solidarity - but also to find a meaningful way to take action after the terror attack.

Many said they felt it was important to publicly stand together, while some acknowledged that the rally was also a way to soothe shattered nerves and anguish.

The Bishop of Southwark, whose cathedral was directly affected by the attack, called on the Christian community to have "open arms" to encourage cohesion after attempts to split the city apart.

