Man held over Manchester attack released without charge

A man arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been released without charge, say police.

Sources have told the Press Association the 23-year-old is the brother of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who carried out the attack which killed 22 people.

Greater Manchester Police say he was arrested the day after the 22 May attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, eight of those have been released without charge.