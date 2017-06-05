Advertisement

London attack: Police 'know identities of London Bridge attackers'

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 21 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
May: Police know identities of London Bridge attackers

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

The Prime Minister announced that 11 people remain in police custody in connection with the investigation.

She said: "The police have now identified all three of the attackers and, when progress in the investigation permits, Metropolitan Police will release the names."

Mrs May added that while the national threat level remains at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, police have put in place additional security measures across the capital - including at a number of bridges.

She said police were working hard to identify the seven victims killed and 48 injured in the attack.

"But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities," she said.

"This was an attack on London and the UK, but it was also an attack on the free world."

