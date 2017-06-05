May: Police know identities of London Bridge attackers

London attack: Police 'know identities of London Bridge attackers'
Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.
Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.
Here are the latest developments:
- Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
- Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
- Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
- Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
- Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 21 still in a critical condition
- The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
- Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"