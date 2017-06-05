May: Police know identities of London Bridge attackers

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

The Prime Minister announced that 11 people remain in police custody in connection with the investigation.

She said: "The police have now identified all three of the attackers and, when progress in the investigation permits, Metropolitan Police will release the names."

Mrs May added that while the national threat level remains at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, police have put in place additional security measures across the capital - including at a number of bridges.

She said police were working hard to identify the seven victims killed and 48 injured in the attack.

"But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities," she said.

"This was an attack on London and the UK, but it was also an attack on the free world."