London attack: Police search two homes in east London

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 21 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
Met chief: Police review needed due to 'changing threat'

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said in the light of recent terror attacks a review of police numbers is necessary.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, she said: "The Metropolitan Police has over the last several taken £600m out of its budget, the number of police officers has stayed reasonably static, it's gone down a little."

"In the light of the attacks over the last nine weeks and the changing threat that we clearly face we must look to see whether we need more."

When pressed on the issue of whether she would "demand" additional numbers, Ms Dick said:

"Over the last several years, police services have in many respects become...very much more efficient, they have managed to do things in a much more productive manner. We need to go on doing that in the future.

But she added: "In the face of this changing and changed threat, absolutely I will be seeking for London and in policing generally more resourcing obviously."

