Advertisement

  1. National

London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists

Two of the three London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police have said inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.
  • Officers said Butt was known to security services, but there was no evidence of "attack planning"
  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • James McMullan is believed to be among the victims of the terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister told reporters
View all 89 updates ›

Prince Harry in silent tribute to London terror victims

Prince Harry (centre) observes a one minute silence for the victims of the London terrorist attack. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A silent tribute for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack has been held ahead of Prince Harry's charity polo match in Singapore.

Harry, along with the other polo players and spectators observed a minute's silence in memory of the seven people who were killed and the dozens who were injured in the London attack on Saturday.

The match was to raise funds for the children's charity Sentebale.

  1. Read more
  2. 89 updates
London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists

More on this story