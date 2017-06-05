Advertisement

May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
So-called Islamic State says it is behind London attack

Seven people were killed, and 48 injured, in the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The so-called Islamic State has said it was behind the London terror attack that left seven people dead and 48 others wounded.

According to the head of the Site intelligence group the group claimed its fighters carried out the attack that saw pedestrians mowed down with a van on London Bridge before stabbing members of the public around Borough Market.

