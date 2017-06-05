'This bloodshed must end', says Trump

Donald Trump has pledged that the U.S. will so everything it can to help bring those guilty of terror attacks to justice as he told reporters "this bloodshed must end" in the wake of the London attack.

Speaking at the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala this evening he said: "We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long.

"This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores."