May: 'Enough is enough' after another deadly terror attack hits UK

  • Theresa May has condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
  • Seven people have been killed and more than 40 injured following a series of terror attacks in central London
  • A van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, before the attackers fled and began stabbing people in Borough Market
  • Within eight minutes, three male suspects were shot dead in Borough Market by police marksmen
  • The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes
  • At least 48 patients were taken to five hospitals, London Ambulance Service said, with more than 80 medics having been sent to the scene
  • On Sunday, 12 people were arrested in an armed raid at a block of flats in Barking, east London
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the public to "go about their lives as they normally would" and said the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday
'This bloodshed must end', says Trump

President Trump has reacted to the London terror attack by saying 'this bloodshed must end' Credit: Cheriss May/SIPA USA/PA

Donald Trump has pledged that the U.S. will so everything it can to help bring those guilty of terror attacks to justice as he told reporters "this bloodshed must end" in the wake of the London attack.

Speaking at the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala this evening he said: "We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long.

"This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores."

