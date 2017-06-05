What can be done to prevent future terrorist attacks?

London attack: Police name two of the three terrorists
Two of the three London Bridge terrorists have been named by police as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking.
Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.
Here are the latest developments:
- Police have said inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the third attacker.
- Officers said Butt was known to security services, but there was no evidence of "attack planning"
- Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
- Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
- Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
- Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
- Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
- The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
- James McMullan is believed to be among the victims of the terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister told reporters