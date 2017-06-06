Clegg accuses main parties of 'pact of silence' on Brexit

Liberal Democrat Nick Clegg has accused Labour and the Conservatives of following a "pact of silence" over Brexit that leaves voters short changed.

The former Lib Dem leader claimed that the two main parties had "colluded to evade all meaningful scrutiny of their Brexit plans - if indeed they have any."

Both now have "more or less identical" stances: pledging to pull out of the common market, end freedom of movement and deny the people a vote on the final exit deal, he said.